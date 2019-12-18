Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson shouts ‘f***ing hell, honestly’ after Monterrey player is tackled

Liverpool fan favourite Andy Robertson has surprised some viewers of today’s FIFA Club World clash between the Reds and Mexican giants Monterrey by being caught swearing.

Pitch-side microphones captured the Scotsman shouting “f***ing hell, honestly” after Monterrey ace Rodolfo Pizarro appeared to make the most out of a completely clean challenge by Jordan Henderson.

Robertson certainly wasn’t happy with the Mexican star rolling around the floor. This surprise moment is just another reminder that the Liverpool left-back approaches every single game with the same passion and desire.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

