Video: Naby Keita scores for Liverpool in Club World Cup after amazing Salah assist

In the 10th minute of today’s FIFA Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Mexican giants Monterrey, the Reds took the lead after some lovely play.

Superstar Mohamed Salah received the ball with his back to goal in the final third and somehow played a pinpoint reverse pass into Naby Keita’s path.

The Guinean midfielder showed his ice-cold composure as he slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the Reds the lead.

Check out the Keita’s opener for the Reds below:

That assist from Salah and that finish from Naby Keita! Brilliant work from Salah make that goal happen! ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/XEQNXObfz8 — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 18, 2019

Will Liverpool’s rotated side get the better of the Mexican outfit this evening?