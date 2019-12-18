Video: Rashford bursts past defenders to score lovely goal for Man United vs Colchester

In the 50th minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Colchester, the Red Devils opened the scoring after a counter-attack.

Nemanja Matic kicked off the dangerous opportunity by playing a lovely long ball into Marcus Rashford from deep in his own half.

Colchester’s right-back was punished for being out of position as Rashford used his lightning-fast pace to pick up the ball and cut into the box.

Rashford carried the ball into the middle of the penalty area before steadying himself and blasting the ball into the back of the net.

This goal really shows the confidence that the 22-year-old is playing with right now.