Video: Ridiculous leap from Cristiano Ronaldo as he towers over his marker to power Juventus back in front

It’s sometimes easy to forget just how brilliant an athlete Cristiano Ronaldo is. It’s also incredible to think the kid who had that weird hairstyle and seemed frail when he first arrived at Man United has gone on to become one of the most devastating strikers of all time when the ball is in the air.

Even if you watch this clip a few times it doesn’t actually look real. The Sampdoria defence is powerless to stop it as Ronaldo just towers above everyone with a ridiculous leap before powering his team back in front:

Look at the leap by Cristiano Ronaldo. Easily the greatest header of the ball of all time. pic.twitter.com/NKJ694mdZ2 — TC. (@TotalCristiano) December 18, 2019

Can you fly? Ronaldo GOL????

pic.twitter.com/S0dHitfF77 — Juvefc Gifs & Videos (@juvefcgifs) December 18, 2019

It’s brilliant to see him looking like his old self and getting onto the score sheet on a regular basis again. Hopefully that talk of him getting old and starting to lose his effectiveness was premature.