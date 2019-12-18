Liverpool forward Divock Origi has said that the team is hungry for success in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The Reds clinched their spot in the competition by winning the Champions League in June. This is the second time Liverpool are in the tournament, having previously competed in 2005 where they lost in the final. This year, Jurgen Klopp’s side are heavy favourites to win the competition.

SEE MORE: Medical today: Liverpool close in on first January transfer window signing

Origi called the Club World Cup a prestigious competition and said that his team are hungry for success in the tournament. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Belgian international said: “For me, it’s obviously the first time in this tournament – and for a lot of the guys the first time.

“I think it’s a very prestigious tournament. It’s hard to get here, you have to win the Champions League and it’s something we can be proud of. Playing the semis and hopefully going to the finals will be a big goal for us. We’re all very hungry. We’ve just travelled and you can see in training already that we’re all very hungry to play that game. We’ll prepare for the best possible result.”

Liverpool have sent a strong team to Qatar and it’ll be a massive disappointment if they fail to win the Club World Cup this year. The Reds’ first match of the competition is against Mexican club Monterrey today. A win will see Liverpool take on Flamengo in the final on Saturday while a defeat will result in them playing Al-Hilal in the third-place playoff.