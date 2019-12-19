Arsenal club chiefs are reportedly hopeful that the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager can play a key role in keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club.

The Spaniard is widely expected to leave his position as assistant manager at Manchester City to take over as Gunners boss, with Gianluca Di Marzio yesterday reporting that the deal looked all but done.

There’s been nothing official yet, but Arsenal fans may not have to wait too much longer for Arteta to be announced as the permanent successor to Unai Emery.

And according to the Metro, this could be important for the north London club’s hopes of keeping star player and club captain Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer since moving to the Emirates Stadium and losing him is surely not an option at the moment.

It’s been a difficult season for Arsenal, but one imagines they’d be even further down the table without Aubameyang’s goals.

Fans will hope the feelings of AFC chiefs reported by the Metro prove accurate and that Arteta’s arrival can boost their hopes of keeping Aubameyang.