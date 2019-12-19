Arsenal have delayed their Thursday press conference until tomorrow and pretty much everyone seems to agree it must be related to Mikel Arteta.

Gianluca Di Marzio and others have reported on a deal looking all but done to snap up the Manchester City coach and name him the permanent successor to Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has impressed in his time working under Pep Guardiola at City, and of course has his Arsenal connections after spending five years at the club as a player, with two of those as the club’s captain.

Caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg was due to speak to the press today, but it could now be that Arsenal are preparing to put the finishing touches on hiring Arteta.

#afc Arsenal press conference, due for 1.30pm this afternoon, has been postponed… — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 19, 2019

This would then perhaps allow him to speak to the press tomorrow instead as he prepares to potentially take charge of his first game against Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Everyone seems pretty suspicious of what’s going on after Arsenal’s decision…

Arsenal have just postponed Freddie Ljungberg’s proposed press conference until tomorrow. I wonder why… — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 19, 2019

wonder what could be the reason https://t.co/UuuIBIu6SH — Anita (@arsenaloFka) December 19, 2019

Which means he'll be announced today and then he'll do the presser tomorrow instead of Freddie i guess — Lloyd ? (@winfieldlloyd) December 19, 2019

Announcement today, press conference tomorrow ??? — The Arteta Army?? (@AlfieRushen) December 19, 2019

As Freddie walks in for it tomorrow, this guy walks up and taps him on the shoulder "It's cool, I've got this". pic.twitter.com/7Zg6NkqU5N — Nick Drew (@nickd_84) December 19, 2019

Bcoz Arteta will be taking it!! — dr mufasa (@mufasa_gooner) December 19, 2019

Arsenal's press conference has been postponed. I suspect they're waiting to unveil Arteta tomorrow. — Not a football account (@1886_blog) December 19, 2019