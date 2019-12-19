Menu

Arsenal postpone press conference and these fans think they know why

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have delayed their Thursday press conference until tomorrow and pretty much everyone seems to agree it must be related to Mikel Arteta.

Gianluca Di Marzio and others have reported on a deal looking all but done to snap up the Manchester City coach and name him the permanent successor to Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has impressed in his time working under Pep Guardiola at City, and of course has his Arsenal connections after spending five years at the club as a player, with two of those as the club’s captain.

Caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg was due to speak to the press today, but it could now be that Arsenal are preparing to put the finishing touches on hiring Arteta.

This would then perhaps allow him to speak to the press tomorrow instead as he prepares to potentially take charge of his first game against Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Everyone seems pretty suspicious of what’s going on after Arsenal’s decision…

