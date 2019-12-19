Manchester United reportedly face paying an additional £12million to Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola if they are to complete a transfer deal for the Red Bull Salzburg striker.

Haaland has been in sensational scoring form this season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the game.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old by the Daily Mirror and others, but it may be that they still face potential complications to get this deal over the line.

According to the Sun, United may need to fork out £12m to super-agent Raiola, who is known for being one of the most influential agents in world football.

Raiola has a number of big-name clients and has been involved in some of the game’s biggest transfers in recent times, with many of his clients also ending up at Man Utd at points.

While Raiola could make this an expensive deal for United, the Sun suggest the club are prepared to pay that bit extra in order to ensure they win the race for Haaland’s signature.

Don Balon have also strongly linked the Norway international with United, suggesting his arrival could be close, but that he’d cost around £60million.

If that is the case, an additional £12m might well make this an expensive risk, but it might not be as much of a problem if reports from Corriere dello Sport, translated by Football Italia, which claim he has a release clause of as little as around £25m, prove accurate.