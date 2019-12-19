Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Alisson for his performance in yesterday’s match against Monterrey.

The Reds advanced to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup by beating the Mexican side 2-1 thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino. Monterrey made things tough for Liverpool at times and had a few scoring opportunities. However, Alisson was there to deny them when needed.

SEE MORE: Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims cheeky dig at Liverpool following Carabao Cup draw

Klopp hailed the Brazilian’s performance in yesterday’s match. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool manager said: “All you need is Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker. He was there in the decisive moments.”

Alisson has been influential for Liverpool since joining them from Roma for a transfer fee reported to be £66.8 million according to BBC. So far, he has justified his price tag through some magnificent performances which has led him to be regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

A calf injury saw Alisson being sidelined for a couple of months but now he’s back and has produced some terrific displays between the sticks. The Brazilian will undoubtedly start in Saturday’s Club World Cup Final against Flamengo and will hope to keep their attackers at bay as Liverpool aim to become only the second English club to win the tournament.