Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison is of the opinion that Timo Werner would be a good fit at the club.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world thanks to his performances for RB Leipzig who are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table. Werner has been in terrific form for Die Roten Bullen this season, amassing 23 goals and nine assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Currently valued at €75 million according to Transfermarkt, Werner has been linked to Chelsea with the Daily Mail claiming that the club sent scouts to watch him and Memphis Depay.

Hutchison fels that the German international will be a good fit at Liverpool or any other Premier League side. When asked on ESPN if Werner would be a suitable signing for Chelsea, the Scot said: “I thought you were going to say Liverpool because he’d be a good fit there!. I think Timo Werner anywhere in the Premier League would be a good fit. I’ve always liked him, I think he’s one of the quickest out there, he knows where the back of the net is. He’s only young as well, plays with high energy, so I think he would be sensational for the Premier League.”

Werner would undoubtedly be a solid addition to almost any team in the world, let alone Liverpool. He’s quick and a superb finisher, qualities which makes him a player opposition defences will always be wary of.

It won’t be surprising if Werner ends up joining any top team in the Premier League at some point in his career.