Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah’s performance in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Monterrey.

The Reds reached the final of the FIFA Cub World Cup by beating the Mexican club in Doha. Naby Keita opened the scoring after just 11 minutes before Rogelio Fumes Mori equalised. Roberto Firmino sealed the win after scoring in stoppage time. Monterrey put up a tough fight yesterday but eventually, the Reds triumphed.

Klopp was pleased with his tea’ performance but singled out Salah for praise. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager said: “First of all, the pass for Naby’s goal was from Mo, he had a lot of final balls. The Milner chance, the ball was from Mo as well. Look, we are all human beings and the attention on Mo Salah in this part of the world is obviously massive. I thought he played a sensationally good game for all that happened around. When you go out for warming up and everybody is only looking at you, I wouldn’t feel too comfortable with that. But he dealt really well, he was always a threat, he played a really, really good game.

“Until the last minute he was there for the balls in behind. Yes, they tried to defend him from time to time with two guys and then another with only one guy but really aggressive, that’s how life is. He has to deal with that and he can deal with that. I am really, really happy with Mo’s game.”

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool lately, amassing four goals ad two assists in his last four matches across all competitions. The 27-year-old now has 13 goals and seven assists in 23 appearances this season so far.

After impressing yesterday, Salah will be eager to produce a strong performance on Saturday when Liverpool take on Flamengo in the Club World Cup Final in Doha.