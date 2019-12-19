Menu

Video: Manchester City star’s SHOCKING dive against Oxford United

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo embarrassed himself in the Carabao Cup game against Oxford United last night.

Watch below as the summer signing from Juventus, who scored in the 3-1 win away to Oxford, went down as though he’d been shot after just the slightest shove from an Oxford player.

The delayed reaction to the shove really makes this, with Cancelo so obviously faking his pain as he drops to the floor.

Hopefully Pep Guardiola had a word with him about this after the game as it’s totally unnecessary and antics like this really ruin the beautiful game!

More Stories Joao Cancelo