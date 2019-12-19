Manchester City star Joao Cancelo embarrassed himself in the Carabao Cup game against Oxford United last night.

Watch below as the summer signing from Juventus, who scored in the 3-1 win away to Oxford, went down as though he’d been shot after just the slightest shove from an Oxford player.

What are Guardiolas views on diving again? pic.twitter.com/KwkBWbF7mj — Festive Main Stand Ultras 6eing un6eara6le?????? (@MainStandULTRAS) December 18, 2019

The delayed reaction to the shove really makes this, with Cancelo so obviously faking his pain as he drops to the floor.

Hopefully Pep Guardiola had a word with him about this after the game as it’s totally unnecessary and antics like this really ruin the beautiful game!