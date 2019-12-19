Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that there is more to come from midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinean international was one of the Reds’ high profile signings last summer that included Alisson and Fabinho. However, Keita found it difficult to become a regular in the team and this season, injuries kept him out for a while.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool announce Takumi Minamino transfer as he poses with shirt number

The 24-year-old is now back to full fitness and has produced some pretty decent performances for Liverpool lately, scoring in each of his last three starts. Keita started in yesterday’s Club World Cup semifinal against Monterrey and scored the opening goal. Liverpool eventually won 2-1 with Roberto Firmino’s stoppage-time goal taking them to the final.

Klopp praised Keita’s performance after the match and said that there’s more to come from him. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Liverpool manager said: “Naby is a player who can score goals. It is not the highest number of games he’s played for us, but he’s scored a lot of goals already, important goals as well. Absolutely brilliant how he did that (against Monterrey) – and there is so much more to come.

Maybe if you know Naby a bit longer you would say, ‘OK, that looked really good but there is still some space’. That’s absolutely brilliant news for us.”

Keita has been in fine form for Liverpool lately and with a tight schedule ahead, there’s no doubt he will be needed to be at this best. After impressing yesterday, the 24-year-old should start in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo.