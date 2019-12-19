The agent of Dejan Kulusevski has spoken out about his client’s future amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Sweden international looks an exciting young talent, having shone at Parma on loan from Atalanta this season to attract talk of a move to a bigger club.

A recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, has stated that Man Utd have had some discussions over signing him in a deal likely to cost around €40million, while Juventus and Inter Milan are also mentioned as being among his suitors.

Kulusevski looks like he could be a fine addition to this struggling United side, so fans will hope there is some truth to the speculation that they’re one of the teams in for him.

His agent Stefano Sam has now spoken about the 19-year-old’s future, and hinted that MUFC could be one of the teams interested in him as he tipped him for big things in the future.

“He is followed by several Premier League clubs; he could have left this summer too,” Sam told Radio Punto Nuovo, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He is doing very well now, we decided to take this route at Parma, and the boy was very intelligent from a sporting point of view.

“There were so many great offers this summer; we went to Parma because to get to the big ones you have to do the right path.

“I call him a soldier on a mission: he works and never complained, much less anyone complained about him.

“He is hungry and wants to arrive, combined with a talent and a physique not indifferent: he cannot but have a rosy future.”