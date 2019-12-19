Liverpool could reportedly be set to follow up today’s signing of Takumi Minamino with a transfer deal for Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, as translated by talkSPORT, the Reds could be prepared to try to add the exciting young defender to their squad as their next piece of transfer business.

Liverpool have a good record of signing promising young talent, having brought in big prospects in the form of Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg during the summer.

Goncalves could be another useful signing in that regard, with the 18-year-old looking a real talent and one for the future, while he could also serve some purpose in the present as well.

LFC lost Alberto Moreno in the summer so have no natural left-back to cover for Andrew Robertson, with midfielder James Milner often filling in there in Robertson’s absence.

Goncalves, however, is more suited to the position so could be a useful addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad with the view of perhaps one day becoming first choice if he can continue his fine development.