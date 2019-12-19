It almost seems accepted now that any world class player will cost over a hundred million if you want to sign them. It may be true that clubs have more money and can afford that kind of fee just now, but it also makes it a huge risk in case the move doesn’t work out.

It’s always interesting when Liverpool are linked with a big money signing for a forward, it makes you wonder if one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino could be on the way out, or if Jurgen Klopp is happy to have four world class talents and feels confident he can rotate them and keep them happy.

The latest link is with Bayer Leverkusen’s German international forward Kai Havertz. He’s only 20 and can also play in midfield, but German outlet Bild ( subscription required) has indicated that Liverpool have held talks about a potential move, but he could cost as much as €130m.

There could be a slight twist in this as they do go on to say his contract expires in 2021, so it’s possible that Leverkusen might be forced to accept a lower bid if doesn’t sign a new contract in the next few months.

He’s been talked about as a top talent for a few years, but last season was when he truly broke through. He managed to add goals to his game and finished with 20 strikes in 42 games.

He hasn’t been as prolific this year so that could also come into the negotiations, but it would be fascinating to see how Liverpool would accommodate him in the starting XI if he does make the move.