Sadio Mane played down any rift between himself and Mohamed Salah and said that the two are good friends.

We all know about the incident at Turf Moor some months back when Mane was furious with the Egyptian for not passing him the ball. So far, the two haven’t shown any kind of dislike towards one another on the pitch at least.

Following Liverpool’s win over Monterrey yesterday, an Egyptian journalist asked Mane whether he had any problem with Salah. In this video published by Metro above, the Senegal winger can be heard saying that there aren’t any issues between the two forwards and they are good friends.

‘Egyptian king!’ ?? Sadio Mane has nothing but love for Mohamed Salah pic.twitter.com/fZs0npofIt — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) December 18, 2019

Mane even called Salah the “Egyptian King” and praised the charitable acts he does for Egypt. The duo have been influential for Liverpool since the past couple of seasons. In 2018/19, both Salah and Mane won the Premier League Golden Boot.

Seeing them on the pitch, it looks like there’s nothing but mutual respect between the two players. Hence, it’s fair enough to say that Salah and Mane have surely moved on from that incident at Turf Moor.

In truth, it’s probably fairly common for incidents like this to take place at basically any club, even if they don’t always get the same public exposure as this one did during the Burnley game.

LFC fans probably don’t have a huge amount to worry about here, but they will of course be desperate for the pair to continue their strong relationship on the pitch as it’s brought the club so much recent success, with the chemistry of that front three so crucial to how Jurgen Klopp’s side play.

Both forwards should start in Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup final against Flamengo on Saturday.