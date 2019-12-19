Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a cheeky dig at Liverpool after his side were drawn against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils will take on City over two legs as they compete for a place in this year’s final, and Solskjaer is clearly looking forward to two Manchester Derbies.

In fact, he even used the draw as an opportunity to aim a sly dig at rivals Liverpool, as he made a point of saying he still thinks City are the best team in the country at the moment.

“It will be two fantastic days in Manchester. We really respect them and they are still the best team in England,” the Norwegian was quoted by the Express.

“We need to get our game heads on and be ready, but we have already shown them this season that we can cause them problems.

“We want to win every trophy we can and we have a chance.”

This is a bit of a bold claim given that Liverpool are currently ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, and a whopping 14 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

Of course, there’s no doubting City have a squad full of world class players who can thrash anyone on their day, but Solskjaer’s comments do look a little silly and like he’s simply trying to score points by winding up Liverpool fans.