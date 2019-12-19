Manchester United will surely be encouraged by the words of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about Christian Eriksen’s transfer situation.

The Denmark international’s future at Spurs has long looked in real doubt, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The Daily Mirror have linked Eriksen as a target for Man Utd in recent times, while the Evening Standard recently claimed his asking price has dropped to around £40million.

Speaking about Eriksen now, Levy has seemingly opened up the possibility of selling the former Ajax man to a Premier League rival this January.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals,” Levy told the Evening Standard when asked about possibly letting Eriksen go to a rival.

That could be a wise move for Tottenham, or else they will definitely just lose Eriksen for free in the summer and have no control over where he goes next.

The 27-year-old has been a world class performer in his time in north London and could also no doubt strengthen a team like United.

The Red Devils have not been at their best this season and look in need of more creativity in the final third to get the best out of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.