Manchester United could reportedly let go of Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window.

Currently valued at €4million according to Transfermarkt, Young has made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Young managed to gain a few more starting opportunities due to Luke Shaw’s injury but there seems a decent chance he could be back on the bench now that the 24-year-old is back to full fitness.

Valued at €20million according to Transfermarkt, Matic has made only seven appearances for Man Utd this season so far. The 31-year-old has been recently linked with a move to Serie A, with the Telegraph claiming that Inter Milan are interested in signing him.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils could let go of Young and Matic in January. The former is approaching his mid-30s and provided Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka maintain fitness, it will be hard for him to receive first-team opportunities.

Matic may have to leave Old Trafford for his own benefit because with the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred present, finding game time will be very difficult for the Serbia international.

The current contracts of both players expire next summer, so cashing in on them in January makes sense for United if they can find any buyers.