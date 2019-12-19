Takumi Minamino has been officially announced as a Liverpool player today ahead of his transfer to Anfield that will go through in January.

The Japan international joins from Red Bull Salzburg, where he really caught the eye as one of the most outstanding talents in the Austrian top flight.

Minamino also really shone in the Champions League group stage this season, most notably as he scored against Liverpool in a thrilling contest at Anfield.

Speaking after completing his move this morning, Minamino explained how honoured he is to be joining the Reds after seeing their quality when playing against them.

The 24-year-old also revealed his three targets after moving to LFC, saying he wants to win the Premier League – something the club looks on course to do this season – and the Champions League, the trophy they won last term.

He adds that he’s also aiming to make a key individual contribution to the team, which suggests he’s certainly not here to sit on the bench despite all the big-name competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it,” he told Liverpool’s official site.

“From those games (in the Champions League) I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”