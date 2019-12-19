This would be the clearest sign yet that Chelsea are ready to get the cheque book out and throw some money around in January.

It was always going to be interesting to see how the club would react to the transfer ban being lifted. Frank Lampard has done an incredible job with the young players this season, but it looks like they might tempted to add some big name signings to the squad.

This tweet references a claim from Spanish outlet El Desmarque, and it would certainly be a sign of intent from Chelsea:

Chelsea have made a bid of £44.4m for Real Madrid midfielder, Isco and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is said to be happy with the proposal and is considering it. {El Desmarque} pic.twitter.com/AZX4B8W9K4 — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 19, 2019

There’s no doubt that Isco is a world class talent, he can control the midfield and is exciting to watch. It’s possible he might not have the pace to be considered alongside the elite, but if he played in a team that’s built round him then he could be devastating.

The Spaniard had a good game against Barcelona and that would be a reasonable price for Chelsea to pay, so if Real accept then this could be a major move.

He suffers from Real Madrid’s formation that forces him out wide where he can disappear. If Lampard could use him as anumber 10 or find a way to get him in central positions then this could elevate the current Chelsea team to the next level.