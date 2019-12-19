Report suggests that Carlo Ancelotti has his heart set on managing Everton’s Premier League rivals instead

It should be really interesting to see what Carlo Ancelotti can do at Everton if he does get the job. His reputation in England seems to have taken a hit for whatever reason, look on social media and there’s plenty of Everton fans who aren’t happy about him taking over, but he’s a proven world class manager and highly respected.

That’s not to say he’s always dreamt of managing Everton, in fact it’s probably unlikely that it ever crossed his mind until very recently. A recent report from Sport Witness has given some quotes from a Calciomercato writer, and it looks like the Italian always wanted to take over at Liverpool.

The writer in question, Alberto Cerruti has claimed that it was Ancelotti’s dream to take over at Anfield, and he feels that he’s rushed into taking the Everton job because he feels he has a point to prove after leaving Napoli.

He does go on to suggest that Liverpool’s history is what drew the former Chelsea and AC Milan boss to thinking about the club.

Realistically there’s no chance that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at any time soon unless he decides he’s had enough, so that job might never have been open at a time where Ancelotti’s stock was high and he was also available.

If he does take the Everton job, then that should rule him out from ever having a chance of taking over at Liverpool afterwards.