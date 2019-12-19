Liverpool have officially announced the completed transfer of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

See the video below as the Reds make the deal official by showing Minamino posing in his new club’s colours.

We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino ? ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

The Japan international will take the number 18 shirt at Anfield and looks an exciting new addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the second half of the season.

The Independent‘s earlier report suggested this signing was close to being finalised, with Minamino passing his Liverpool medical.

So, it’s official… Liverpool have reached an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino. He officially joins the club on January 1 and will take the No.18 jersey. Full story: https://t.co/MYAdw0Y2pp pic.twitter.com/y4euo17apw — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) December 19, 2019

There’s been lengthy speculation that the 24-year-old’s move to LFC was very much on the cards, with the Daily Mirror recently claiming he was likely to join on January 1st and make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup clash on January 5th.

Well, Liverpool fans can now celebrate the deal being done and will hope it can further boost their fortunes from January onwards.