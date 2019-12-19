Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of exciting young Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

The 20-year-old is enjoying an outstanding breakthrough season in Ligue 1, with his record of 12 goals and three assists in all competitions so far seemingly putting bigger clubs on alert.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Chelsea are among those who could battle for Osimhen’s signature, along with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The Nigeria international looks like he could be a smart long-term purchase for any of those clubs, with Chelsea in particular need of more firepower up front this season.

The Blues have relied a lot on Tammy Abraham so far this term, but it seems Frank Lampard has little faith in backup forwards Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

That leaves the west Londoners a little short of depth, so a youngster like Osimhen to rotate with Abraham could be an ideal move.

Liverpool have an excellent front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, so a signing like Osimhen doesn’t necessarily make sense as a priority.

Still, the Reds will no doubt be keen to build for the future and could do with someone like this to come in, perhaps initially as cover, before eventually becoming first choice once he develops his game.