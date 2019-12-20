Liverpool’s Adam Lallana feels that the club needs to use all their first-team players if they are to have a successful season.

The Reds have been brilliant in 2019/20 so far, losing just one match so far. They are currently ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: “It’s another tough game”- Liverpool star speaks out on Club World Cup Final

Liverpool are close to winning their third trophy of 2019 as they’re in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and will become only the second club from England to win the competition if they beat Flamengo on Saturday.

Lallana feels that the Reds need to use all of their players if they want this season to be successful. As quoted by Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said: “We are going to need every member of this squad if we are going to be successful this year and being successful is winning this competition, going for the league, being successful in the Champions League.”

Now is the time of the season when the fixtures will pile up and Liverpool will need all of their players to be fit if they are to win more silverware in 2019/20.

Following tomorrow’s Club World Cup Final against Flamengo, the Reds play Leicester City on Boxing Day.