According to the Sun via German outlet Bild, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly informed his teammates that he wishes to leave the Gunners.

Bild also claim that German outfit Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing the midfielder back to the Bundesliga in the January transfer window, the Gunners will reportedly allow the Swiss star to leave for a fee between £17m and £25m.

Xhaka has endured a whirlwind spell with the Gunners and things went from bad to worse when the ace told some Arsenal supporters to “f*** off” after the north London outfit’s draw against Crystal Palace.

A permanent deal may not be the only way to seal the ace’s exit from the Emirates, as Bild claim that a loan with an option to buy could also be a possibility.

Blick Sport’s Andreas Boni recently took to Twitter to suggest that Bild’s initial report is in fact correct and that Hertha Berlin have already made an offer for Xhaka.

Xhaka has only made four appearances for the Gunners since his outburst towards fans against Crystal Palace.

The ace’s fortunes could improve with former captain Mikel Arteta recently being named as the side’s new manager, do you think Arteta will give Xhaka another chance to establish himself in the first-team?