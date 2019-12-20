Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Yesterday, a report from Sky Sports linked the talented young Nigeria international with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea after his eye-catching performances in Ligue 1 this season.

And now, Don Balon add that Arsenal are among his suitors and that Lille look ready to cash in on Osimhen as long as they receive around €45million from his sale.

While the Gunners may struggle to beat various other big names to Osimhen, fans will be glad to see their club showing ambition in the transfer market after this difficult season.

The 20-year-old could soon be badly needed at the Emirates Stadium as the Independent claim that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are considering their futures.

If even one of them leaves, Arsenal will surely need to splash the cash on a replacement, and Osimhen looks as though he could be an ideal long-term solution in that area of the pitch.

The main thrust of Don Balon’s report, however, is that Barcelona want Osimhen as a replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, so it remains to be seen if the youngster would pick Arsenal above so many other elite clubs.