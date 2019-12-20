Arsenal legend Lauren is of the opinion that Mikel Arteta can take the Gunners to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners appointed Fredrik Ljungberg as their interim manager following the sacking of Unai Emery. However, the results haven’t been very good under the Swede as Arsenal won only one match under him so far.

Current Manchester City assistant manager Arteta has been strongly linked to become the Gunners’ boss. A report from Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that the former Arsenal player has left City to take charge of the North London club.

Arteta has no past managerial experience and being the boss of one of Europe’s top clubs is a big step. However, Lauren feels the Spaniard can take Arsenal to the top four this season. As quoted by the Mirror, the Gunners legend said: “Arteta has been an important figure for Arsenal. The captain. He played a lot of good football for us and I wish him all the best if the appointment happens. I hope he can get Arsenal back to winning ways.

“There are many points still to play for until the end of the season. It’s not easy because the position right now is not the best but with the many, many points left there is a possibility of top four for sure. I believe they can make it. Why not?”

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 22 points, seven behind fourth-placed Chelsea. If they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four, the Gunners will have to win all of their remaining matches and hope that the teams above them drop points. Given how the likes of Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United are playing, Arsenal can’t afford to lose any of their remaining fixtures.

Arteta has had some experience from being Pep Guardiola’s deputy at Manchester City and there’s every chance of him having a massive impact on the Gunners. However, a top-four finish in this season’s Premier League seems far-fetched. Given how things are now, the best chance for Arsenal securing a berth in the 2020-21 Champions League is if they win the Europa League.

The Gunners are through to the last 32 of the competition and will take on Olympiacos.