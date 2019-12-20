Official: Mikel Arteta confirmed as new Arsenal manager and immediately sets bold target for Gunners

Mikel Arteta has been officially announced as the new Arsenal manager at last with a tweet from the club’s official account today.

The Spaniard had long looked the major favourite to come in as the permanent successor to Unai Emery, who was recently sacked by the Gunners, with Freddie Ljungberg placed in temporary charge of the first-team.

Now, however, Arsenal have a new permanent manager in Arteta, who leaves his role as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Manchester City to return to the club he spent five years at as a player, including two as captain.

Welcome back, Mikel! ? Head coach of The Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/lhsAfQ7cfq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

This looks a hugely risky move by AFC, with Arteta stepping into his very first job in management by taking up the role at the Emirates Stadium.

The 37-year-old is taking on a huge challenge at a club who’ve struggled for a number of years now, with the decline starting under Arsene Wenger and getting even worse under Emery this season and last.

Still, it seems Arteta is ambitious as he’s set the club the target of getting back to winning major honours.

Best goal ever scored by an Arsenal manager? Throwback to this banger from Arteta against Villa:pic.twitter.com/BkLbajiWpq — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) December 19, 2019

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said, as quoted in the tweet below from Charles Watts.

“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.”