According to Gianluca Di Marzio, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing out of favour Manchester United star Nemanja Matic.

Di Marzio claim that Atleti are keen on making a bid to sign the 31-year-old in the January transfer window, this seems surprising considering that the Madrid giants could sign the Serbian on a free with his contract set to expire next summer.

The Italian outlet also report that the Red Devils are currently unwilling to part ways with the defensive midfielder, should the Manchester outfit change their stance before possibly losing the ace on a free transfer?

Matic doesn’t seem to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford, the former Chelsea star has made just seven appearances across all competitions this season.

The 31-year-old appears to be past his best, but he’ll surely need to get some more game time under his belt if he wants to feature in Serbia’s crucial European Championships playoffs clash against Norway.

Di Marzio’s report claiming that Diego Simeone’s side are interested in the ace seems to be quite questionable considering Atleti’s depth in the middle of the park.

Los Rojiblancos can call on stars Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Hector Herrera and Marcos Llorente to dictate the tempo of matches, do they really need Matic?