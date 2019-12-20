Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing the signings of Philippe Coutinho, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz in the January transfer window.

According to Bild, the Bundesliga champions are eager to land the trio in the winter and it could cost them a total of €300million.

One of the best wingers in the world, Sane has been strongly linked to the Bavarian giants for a while with Bild claiming that the 23-year-old wants to join them in January.

The Germany international has been a key player for Manchester City since joining them from Schalke, amassing 39 goals and 45 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions. An injury during the Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of the season has sidelined Sane in recent months.

Coutinho joined Bayern this summer on a loan deal, at the end of which the Bavarians had the option to buy him for €120m according to Barcelona’s official website. The Brazil international has done fairly well this season so far, amassing seven goals and as many assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Havertz looks one of the finest young talents in Bundesliga based on his performances for Bayer Leverkusen. This season, the 20-year-old has scored three goals while providing an assist in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Provided Coutinho maintains his good form, Bayern could well sign him up permanently next summer. Sane and Havertz are both terrific players in their respective positions and would certainly bolster the Bundesliga champions’ squad if they sign for them.

It’s been a difficult season for Bayern as they’ve struggled to maintain their own high standards following the departures of legendary attacking duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

It therefore makes sense that a spending spree of this kind on big names like Sane, Havertz and Coutinho could be needed to get the club back to where they want to be.