According to the MailOnline, Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is a January transfer window target for Premier League outfit Burnley.

The Daily Mail claim that Burnley’s scouts have taken an interest in the 19-year-old midfielder after his impressive performances for loan club Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

The report adds that Clarets boss Sean Dyche is keen on bolstering his midfield in the January window.

Burnley currently have Danny Drinkwater on loan from the Blues, but the star has failed to make an impact at Turf Moor.

The Mail’s report doesn’t mention whether Burnley are eyeing a loan or permanent move for the talented midfielder, but add that Chelsea can recall the ace from Charlton once the winter transfer window opens.

Gallagher has managed to contribute six goals and three assists from midfield for Lee Bowyer’s side so far this season.

The ace’s advances in England’s setup are testament to his brilliant development this season.

Gallagher began the campaign in England’s Under-20s squad but was quickly promoted to the Under-21s team after impressing in the Championship.

