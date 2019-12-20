Menu

Video: Chelsea troll Tottenham over Willian transfer in brilliant pre-match promo

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Chelsea have trolled their rivals Tottenham over the Willian transfer saga dating all the way back to 2013.

That summer, the Blues hijacked Spurs’ move for Willian late on in dramatic style as detailed in this report at the time from the Guardian.

MORE: Chelsea & Man United ready to offer transfer escape route to frustrated La Liga star

The Brazil international has gone on to become a star player at Chelsea, and it seems the west Londoners are keen to remind their rivals about the deal even now.

Watch the promotional video above as Chelsea promote upcoming games against Tottenham and Arsenal.

CFC take on Spurs this weekend, before a game against Southampton on Boxing Day before then taking on Arsenal the following weekend.

More Stories / Latest News

The video above contains cheeky digs at Arsenal as well as Chelsea players chat with fans about several topics.

Among those is a question to Willian about Tottenham, with the fan asking if it’s true the north Londoners really paid for his flight over to the UK.

More Stories Willian