Manchester United reportedly look to have been given an opportunity to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can on loan as he weighs up handing in a transfer request.

The Germany international has had a difficult time at Juve this season since Maurizio Sarri took over as manager, and his future now looks in real doubt.

This has, in truth, been the case since Can was left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad by Sarri, with Goal previously linking him as a target for Man Utd.

The Red Devils could now have a big opportunity to swoop for the former Liverpool man as a fresh report from Goal stating he’s ready to hand in a transfer request to get away from Turin.

The report goes on to say that Juventus would rather not let Can go until the end of the season, so a loan move might be a more realistic option for all involved.

This could be ideal for United as it removes the risk of potentially overpaying for an unconfident and unfit player who may now struggle to get back to his best.

On his day, Can was a top performer in his previous spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, but most Reds fans now would actually surely agree that his departure has barely been noticed, with Fabinho coming in and proving a major upgrade.

MUFC need signings in midfield but may well feel they could do better than Can anyway, though a loan allows the club to get a good look at him for a few months before committing to a permanent deal.