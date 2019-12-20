Dimitar Berbatov has said that he wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been linked to an exit from Old Trafford for a while now with Don Balon claiming that he is considering to put a transfer request. Pogba has made only six appearances this season due to an ankle injury which has kept him out of action for the last two months. So far, he has two assists against Chelsea to his name.

SEE MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds as Erling Haaland Manchester United transfer talk intensifies

Berbatov said that he hopes the 26-year-old stays at Manchester United and comes back stronger. As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the former Manchester United striker told Betfair: “Pogba’s injury and illness means it is a frustrating time at the moment for everyone, especially the player. He will want to be out there playing and training with the boys and he is one of their best players.

“He is a player that can really find that final pass when the game isn’t quite going too well and that’s why I would like to see Pogba back on the pitch as soon as possible because it has been a while now. He will need to find his rhythm in the first couple of games but I’m sure he will be back to his best. For me, I would like to see Pogba stay at United, he can give so much more to the team, many others may not agree but he is a player who is always one or two steps ahead, he has that pass and has an incredible shot on him, so I hope he comes back stronger.”

Pogba has been a crucial player for Manchester United since joining them from Juventus in 2016, amassing 31 goals and as many assists. The Red Devils will hope that he is back to his very best as they aim to narrow the gap between themselves and the top four.

Manchester United’s next match is on Sunday against Watford at Vicarage Road.