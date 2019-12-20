Guardiola confirms Arteta is close to becoming Arsenal manager and explains why he couldn’t keep him at City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant Mikel Arteta is close to becoming the new Arsenal manager.

Speaking in his press conference today, Guardiola is quoted by the official City Twitter account below as providing an update on Arteta’s future.

The Athletic have been among the sources to state that the Spaniard has said his goodbyes at City as he prepares to take over at the Emirates Stadium, and Guardiola’s latest quotes seem to suggest a deal is close to completion.

PEP ? Mikel is in London. He is close to doing a deal with Arsenal. That’s what I know. It’s almost done. Yesterday he didn’t train. He didn’t train today.https://t.co/sEOw1sP0Ab — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2019

Guardiola added that he could not prevent Arteta from leaving the Etihad Stadium due to Arsenal being the 37-year-old’s ‘dream’ job.

PEP ? When you have a dream you cannot stop it. Arsenal was an important part of Mikel's career. One of the best teams in England. We wish him all the best. I am pretty sure he will do an excellent job. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2019

It remains to be seen if Arteta’s move will work out for all concerned, with this looking a big gamble from both ends.

For Arsenal, it’s a real risk placing so much faith in such a young, inexperienced coach, who will be taking his first job in management once he’s confirmed as Unai Emery’s successor.

For Arteta himself, it’s also a risky move as this promising managerial career could get off to a nightmare start due to the scale of the challenge in north London.