(Photo) Erling Haaland’s dad gives cheeky response to latest Manchester United transfer speculation

Manchester United FC
Erling Haaland’s father Alfie has tweeted an image of his son waiting at an airport in response to talk he was heading to Manchester today for talks over a transfer to Man Utd.

The young Norway international is enjoying a sensational season with 28 goals in 22 games, and has been linked with a long list of Europe’s top clubs ahead of January.

Speculation today suggested Haaland was jetting off to put the finishing touches on a move to Old Trafford, but Haaland’s dad seems to be suggesting those reports were wide of the mark.

What do you make of this cryptic tweet, Red Devils fans?

