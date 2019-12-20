Manchester United reportedly look to be edging closer to completing a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian wonderkid is enjoying a sensational season in front of goal and it now seems increasingly likely that he’s on his way to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Haaland is flying to Manchester for talks today that suggests he’s potentially closing in on completing his move to United.

This follows a claim by the Daily Mirror that the 19-year-old forward had assured Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that joining the Red Devils was his top priority.

It’s also been reported by Don Balon that Haaland would be completing his move to United in the coming days for a likely fee of around £60million.

If MUFC can get this signing done, it would surely be a hugely exciting piece of business for the club, with Haaland looking one of the most exciting young players in the world.

The teenage goal machine has been on fire this season with 28 goals in 22 games so far, and would surely give Solskjaer an upgrade on his current attacking options.

Despite some recent improvement, there’s little evidence Marcus Rashford has what it takes to be the kind of centre-forward United need, while Anthony Martial has also struggled for consistency.