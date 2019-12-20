‘He’s a massive player’ – Mikel Arteta’s praise for Mesut Ozil effectively rules out January exit

According to Football.London, newly-appointed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has effectively ruled out a January exit for superstar Mesut Ozil with his comments on the playmaker during his first press conference.

Arteta insisted that his former teammate is a ‘massive player’ for the club and that it’s his ‘job to get the best out of him.’

Ozil has been a shell of his former self since signing a new contract with the north London outfit almost two years ago.

Football.London add that Ozil was recently linked with a January loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Arteta’s recent comments seem to suggest that the 31-year-old will go be going nowhere anytime soon.

See More: Mesut Ozil took to social media to give a lovely message to Arteta after his appointment was sealed.

Here’s what Arteta had to the say on the superstar playmaker:

“He’s a massive player for this football club. I want to understand how they’re feeling and what they need,”

“I worked with him and I know when he ticks what he can bring to the team. My job is to get the best out of him.”

One of Arteta’s prime focuses should be to get Ozil back to his best as soon as possible, the World Cup winner has struggled for the Gunners this season.

In 11 appearances across all competitions, Ozil has only managed to register two goal contributions. Getting the playmaker back up to scratch would certainly improve the entire team’s fortunes.