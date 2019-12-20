Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels that tomorrow’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo will be a tough one.

The Reds advanced to their second final of the competition by beating Mexican club Monterrey 2-1 thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

SEE MORE: Liverpool star explains why Jurgen Klopp chased Takumi Minamino transfer

So far, no English club has managed to beat a Brazilian club in the Club World Cup Final with Liverpool losing to Sao Paulo in 2005 and Chelsea losing to Corinthians in 2012. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be keen on putting an end to that this weekend when they face Flamengo.

Henderson said that Liverpool are eager to lift the trophy tomorrow but the match will be a tough one. Speaking to the club’s official website, the England international said: “We want to win and hopefully we can do that at the weekend. We’ve got another tough opponent as we have seen during the week, so it’s another tough game but we’ll recover and go again.”

Liverpool might be the favourites to win tomorrow’s match but Flamengo won’t be an easy team to play against. Nevertheless, the Reds have a very solid team who are more than capable of beating the Brazilian club and becoming only the second club from England to win the FIFA Club World Cup.