Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has provided some insight as to why Jurgen Klopp might have pushed to seal the transfer of Takumi Minamino this January.

The Red Bull Salzburg star will join the Reds this January, with the club officially announcing the deal this week in what looks an exciting move.

Liverpool fans will already have got a good look at Minamino in their games against Salzburg in the Champions League this season, with the Japan international particularly impressive in their narrow defeat at Anfield.

With a goal and an assist in that thrilling encounter, Minamino clearly impressed his new team-mate Robertson, who has spoken about playing against him in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old attacking midfielder can shine in the Premier League after emerging in the far less competitive Austrian league, but his performances on the biggest stage in Europe suggest he’s ready for the step up.

Robertson spoke in glowing terms about Minamino as he described him as Salzburg’s main man when they played against Liverpool.

“It was difficult to play against Salzburg full stop, but I thought he was their man man,” the Scotland international told the Liverpool Echo.

“When we went 3-0 up, he started to dictate the game. He started to run at us a wee bit and he got a goal and an assist.

“That might be why the gaffer started looking at him and thinking ‘who is this player?’.

“In the two games we played against them, he was great. Other than that, I hadn’t really seen him play.

“He will be a welcome addition for us and I’m sure he will be a fantastic player.”