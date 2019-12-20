Manchester United are reportedly prepared to enter into talks over selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in a transfer deal involving Isco moving to Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils would be willing to let Pogba go for around €100million as long as they also sign Isco as part of the deal.

That could be smart business by Man Utd, with Isco looking back to his best at times this season and showing that he could be ideal to replace Pogba in a creative midfield role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Pogba has missed much of this season through injury and has generally not been at his best for much of his time at Old Trafford so far.

The France international might just not be the right fit for United right now and the club could do well to replace him with Isco.

There has been speculation doing the rounds from the likes of the Daily Mirror suggesting the feeling inside MUFC is that Pogba has played his last game for the club.

Don Balon’s report fuels that speculation, and it will be interesting to see how much talk of this potential exchange deal develops in the coming weeks.