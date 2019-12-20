Mesut Ozil responds to Mikel Arteta being named Arsenal manager

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tweeted a response to Mikel Arteta being officially named the club’s new manager this afternoon.

The Spaniard comes in as the permanent successor to Unai Emery, following Freddie Ljungberg being placed in charge temporarily in the last few games.

Arteta’s Arsenal appointment looks hugely risky, but it seems Ozil is pleased to be reunited with his old team-mate, with the pair still playing together as recently as three and a half years ago.

See below for Ozil’s tweet as he welcomes Arteta back to the Emirates Stadium following today’s news…

It remains to be seen, however, if Ozil will actually be around for much longer to play under the new boss.

The former Germany international has not been as much of a regular at AFC in recent times and has been linked with a January exit from the club.

Turkish outlet Fotomac, as translated by the Daily Mirror, claim Ozil could be on his way to Fenerbahce, so it remains to be seen if he’ll have any real meaningful link-up with Arteta.