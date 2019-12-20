Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the club and Jose Mourinho reportedly played a crucial role in that.

Spurs’ official website has today confirmed that the Belgium international has penned a new deal which expires in 2023, which is sure to please the club’s fans.

SEE MORE: Top manager ready to snub Real Madrid for Man United or Man City jobs

According to additional information from the Evening Standard, the 30-year-old will earn £150,000-a-week which is thrice of what his previous contract was.

The London newspaper also claims that new Tottenham manager Mourinho had an influential role in persuading Alderweireld to commit his future to the club – an important early achievement for the Portuguese tactician since recently replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

The defender has been a key player for the north London club since joining them in 2015. So far, Alderweireld has made 179 appearances for Spurs, scoring six goals and providing five assists. This season, the Belgian has featured in 20 matches, assisting twice against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Alderweireld committing himself to a new contract is definitely good news for Tottenham as he is one of their most important players. It’ll be interesting to see now if Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen also follow in the 30-year-old’s footsteps and pen new contracts as they also approach being free agents at the end of this season.

Alderweireld will most likely start in Spurs’s crucial Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.