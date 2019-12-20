Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to snub Real Madrid as he favours a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Manchester City.

The Argentine is one of the biggest names in management who’s actually available at the moment, having recently been surprisingly sacked by Spurs.

Pochettino did tremendous work during his time at Tottenham and in many ways his sacking looked harsh, despite an admittedly poor start to this season.

Jose Mourinho has also since come in and done very well, so it’s perhaps unlikely that the club feel any regrets in that respect.

Still, it makes sense that Pochettino could be heading for a big club next, and the Sun claim he’s got his sights set on taking over at Man Utd or Man City.

The 47-year-old is so keen on a role in Manchester that he’s prepared to wait on committing to taking over from Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, according to the Sun.

The report explains that Pochettino is a leading candidate at United, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have won himself a bit more time after some improved recent results and performances.

It also remains to be seen how realistic the prospect of taking over at City is, though The Athletic have reported on the growing feeling that this could be Guardiola’s final season at the Etihad Stadium.