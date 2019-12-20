Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a transfer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Red Devils are eyeing up Rakitic as a replacement for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba in a deal that could cost around £38million, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that the Croatia international is currently aiming to leave the Nou Camp at the end of this season, with Inter Milan also mentioned as potential suitors for his signature.

It makes sense, however, that Man Utd also look likely to be in the running, with Rakitic a quality player who’d surely strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in what has long been something of a problem position.

As noted by Don Balon, Pogba could soon be on his way out of Old Trafford after not really having the desired impact since joining the club from Juventus in 2016.

The Frenchman has also missed a large chunk of this season through injury, with the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira not looking good enough to fill in for him.

Ander Herrera also left in the summer and has been missed, so there’s clearly room for Rakitic in this United squad.

The 31-year-old has not played as much for Barca this season so it is understandable that he seems unsettled and prepared to move on in the near future.