It’s always amazing that footballers can strop and actually refuse to do their job and it just makes other teams want to sign them even more. Good luck trying that in a normal job and expecting new employers to be falling over themselves to hire you.

There’s no doubt that Paul Pogba is one of the most frustrating stars in world football today. He shows fleeting moments of quality and has proven that he’s one of the best in the world when he plays with France, but that doesn’t translate to his Manchester United form.

There’s been a feeling that it will eventually click and he will become the man to lead United back towards title contention, but a report from The Mirror has indicated the exact opposite.

They suggest that some senior figures at the club fully believe that he’s played his last game for the club. They suggest that even some players have just accepted that he won’t be back as he’s agitating for a January move.

They also say he cost United £89m when they signed him so it should take a big fee to let him leave. That reduces the number of teams who could realistically afford him, but they do suggest that Real Madrid are the most likely team to sign him in January.

From a United point of view it might just make sense to tell him to go. He’s become a distraction now and the team has actually turned things round without him being available, so they could reinvest that money and continue to rebuild.

At this point it seems unclear what impact this could have on Graeme Souness, most of his comments find a way to blame Pogba for everything so he might need to reinvent his entire act.