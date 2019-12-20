Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs ready to make an offer to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as he becomes frustrated with his situation at the Bernabeu.

According to El Desmarque, the Brazilian youngster could receive a number of offers from the Premier League and other top European clubs as he assesses his future due to a lack of regular playing time in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Man Utd and Chelsea are mentioned as potential suitors, and it makes sense that both of these clubs could be interested in a talent like Vinicius.

The 19-year-old has long looked a big prospect, but Real Madrid is a tough place to be for even the biggest wonderkids, with there so often being a long list of more established stars ahead of you in the pecking order.

Still, United have a history of giving young players a chance and could be a good destination for Vinicius if he does decide to move on.

The Red Devils need more options in attack so could surely offer Vinicius the chance to play more regularly and develop into the world class player he looks capable of being.

Chelsea have also moved increasingly towards trusting and developing youth since Frank Lampard took over as manager in the summer.

The Blues have built around youngsters like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount this season, but there could surely also still be room for Vinicius to come in as a long-term replacement for ageing forwards Willian and Pedro.

It will be interesting to see how Vinicius’ situation develops in the coming months, with Madrid surely likely to be wary of letting such an exciting young player move to another top club.