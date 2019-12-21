Video: Ajax star Daley Blind sends message to fans after being diagnosed with heart condition

Ajax star Daley Blind has posted a video message to fans via his official Twitter account after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

According to BBC Sport, the Dutchman received this diagnosis after suffering dizziness in a recent Champions League game with Valencia, resulting in him missing two games.

The report explains that Blind, formerly of Manchester United, has been diagnosed with ‘heart muscle inflammation’, and will not be involved with the squad again until January.

Thank you all ?? pic.twitter.com/7Z32bcwb5X — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 21, 2019

Still, Blind took to Twitter to reassure fans that he’s feeling good and that he appreciates all the messages of support he’s received.

Everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes Blind all the best in his recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch again soon!